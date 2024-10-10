Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading provider of next-generation technology services, today announced its upcoming investor day, taking place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

During this event, Endava's leadership team will explore how the AI-driven digital shift is reshaping the technology landscape and explain why we believe Endava is uniquely positioned to enable businesses to succeed in the next wave of digital transformation. We'll also take a closer look at how Endava helps its customers thrive by combining our engineering heritage, deep industry expertise and customer-centric approach, along with core modernisation capabilities.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

9:00 AM 12:00 PM ET Virtual access: A livestream link will be provided on the Endava website closer to the event.

About Endava plc:

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of June 30, 2024, 12,085 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

