

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The report also said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3 percent for the second consecutive month. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 2.4 percent in September from 2.5 percent in August. Economists had expected the pace of price growth to slow to 2.3 percent.



The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.3 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August, while economists had expected the price of growth to remain unchanged.



