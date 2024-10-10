Nationwide Screening Services Achieves Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) announced today that Nationwide Screening Services has successfully demonstrated compliance with the Background Screening Organization Accreditation Program (BSOAP), and will now be formally recognized as BSCC-Accredited to the U.S. Employment Screening Standard.





"At Nationwide Screening Services, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of background screening services while ensuring compliance, security, and integrity in every aspect of our operations. We are proud to provide our clients with the confidence that they are working with an accredited, accountable, and reliable partner." - Lorenzo Pugliano, CEO

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, are currently regulated at both the federal and state level.

Since its inception, PBSA has maintained that there is a strong need for a compliant, cohesive industry standard and, therefore, created the BSOAP. Governed by a strict professional standard of specified requirements and measurements, the BSOAP is becoming a widely recognized seal of achievement that brings global recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as Consumer Reporting Agencies). This recognition will stand as the industry "seal," representing a background screening organization's commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

The BSCC oversees the application process and is the governing accreditation body that validates the background screening organizations seeking accreditation to meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence. To become accredited, organizations must pass a thorough desk audit of their operational documentation, followed by a rigorous virtual audit, conducted by a third-party auditor. This audit includes a review of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: Information Security, Legal and Compliance, Client Education, Researcher and Data Standards, Verification Services Standards, and Business Practices.

Any employment or background screening organization is eligible to apply for accreditation. A copy of the standards, the policies and procedures, and measurements is available at www.thepbsa.org.

About Nationwide Screening Services

Nationwide Screening Services (NSS) is a leading full-service background screening organization. At NSS, our mission is to provide a customized, personal service that enables employers to hire quickly and safely while building a positive experience. Our background checks are delivered in a timely manner at affordable rates by qualified staff. Our user-friendly platform and dedicated support team streamline the screening process, allowing businesses to focus on growth and success.

About PBSA®

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of more than 900 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. PBSA provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit www.thepbsa.org.

