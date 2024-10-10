Methes Energies International Ltd.: New Renewable/Recyclable Biodegradable/Bio-Based b2 biOil Now Available in Returnable/Re-Usable Packaging

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com)/ (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to announce and confirm that their b2 biOil biodegradable/bio-based passenger car motor oils (PCMO) now made with both renewable and twice refined based stocks, will be packaged in; and, available shortly to direct to consumer and retail shoppers in returnable/reusable 32oz pouches….available weights 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 shipping in both 5 pack and 6 pack quart quantities.

"Improper disposal of motor oils represents the largest contributor of oil pollution in our nation's lakes, rivers and streams," said Carol Loch, CEO and Chairman of Methes. "Offering environmentally acceptable lubricants to end-users in sustainable packaging that can be returned will allow us to re-use and/or properly dispose for them."

Approximately 37.5 million gallons of petroleum oil is dumped into USA landfills each year from the more than 3 billion "used" motor oil bottles thrown-away with oil residue still left inside. In addition, packaging is an incremental cost that does not necessarily have to be passed on to the consumer or end user.

These new preprinted ergonomically shaped fabricated pouches with single web to minimize seal areas uses up to 80% less total carbon footprint vs glass and/or plastic, ships in flat, ships out filled; and then, returned empty to us free of charge via envelope included in shipment for re-use/re-packaging or our proper disposal.

ABOUT

Branded as "b2 biOil," Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of biodegradable and bio-based bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly).

