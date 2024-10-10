Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Participates in Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment

Segment featuring members of the CNS management team and leading Neuro-Oncologist and Key Opinion Leader, Dr. Samuel Goldlust

Access the segment here

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment. The segment can be accessed here.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sandra Silberman, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Don Picker, Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Samuel Goldlust, a leading Neuro-Oncologist and Key Opinion Leader who currently serves as the Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology at Saint Luke's Health System and previously an investigator in the Company's global potentially pivotal study of Berubicin, provided a corporate overview, discussed the unmet need in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and discussed the CNS opportunity.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
