Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), today shared promising results from a recent study on MB204. The research was conducted by Drs. Julie Le Merrer and Jerome Becker of the iBraiN Institute in Tours, France, to investigate the impact of MB204 in the Oprm1 mouse model of autism (widely used to study social behavior deficits). Marvel is pleased to report that just one hour after administering a single oral dose of MB204, the drug successfully reversed the social behaviour deficits typically seen in the model.

Key Highlights:

A high dose of MB204 (2.5 mg/kg) significantly restored social behaviour in all measured endpoints (p<0.0001). Improvements were seen in social interaction behaviours including, the number and duration of nose contacts, the number and duration of paw contacts, and time spent self-grooming, amongst others.

A lower dose of MB204 (1 mg/kg) also reversed nearly all social behaviour deficits, showing a clear connection between dose and response.

The higher dose of MB204 not only improved/restored social interactions in Oprm1 (autistic) mice, but even outperformed the social interactions of normal (non-autistic) mice on several endpoints, demonstrating MB204's potent pro-social effect.

"These results are very encouraging," said Drs. Le Merrer and Becker, "MB204, at both doses, nearly reversed all the social deficits/endpoints in our autism model, and in some cases, the Oprm1 animals appeared to be more sociable than normal animals. We have previously tested Istradefylline (an off-patent approved drug similar to MB204), in multiple models of autism such as Oprm1, Mecp2, and Fmr1 but we have not seen this level of improvement or the hyper-social effect before."

Currently, Drs. Le Merrer and Becker are now testing MB204 in another chronic Rett syndrome model (Mecp2) and are looking forward to seeing how it performs 'head-to-head' against the approved drug Trofinetide.

"We are very pleased with these findings for MB204 and intend to publish them in a peer reviewed journal," said Marvel's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Mark Williams. "MB204 is currently being tested in two very clinically relevant autism spectrum disorder models of Rett syndrome (Mecp2) and Fragile X syndrome (Fmr1), the latter is in collaboration with the Fraxa Research Foundation, and we look forward to reviewing the results."

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a "drug redevelopment" approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer's, ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

