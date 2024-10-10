Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
10.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
Community Awards and Appearance by ABC's Ginger Zee Highlight KeyBank's Annual Key4Women Forum in Albany, NY

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / KeyBank:

Annual event brings local women and entrepreneurs together to network and inspire each other

KeyBank's Key4Women Capital Region Chapter held its annual forum on Wednesday October 18th at the Marriott Albany. Ginger Zee, Chief Meteorologist for ABC News, author and mental health advocate shared her inspiring story about how she overcame difficult mental health challenges to become the first female chief meteorologist at a network, building a remarkable career and family.

  • Watch WTEN-TV's coverage of the message Ginger Zee brought to the Key4Women Forum in Albany: https://www.news10.com/community/ginger-zee-discusses-mental-health-journey/

Deshanna Wiggins, CEO of the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce and Social Club, was also honored by Key as its 2024 Key4Women Achieve Award Winner. The award honors and recognizes the accomplishments of women business leaders and their contributions to the Capital Region community. It is open to clients of KeyBank and is given annually to a female leader in the region who has achieved a high level of success in her profession, is a community leader, and is a supporter of other women in the Capital Region.

  • Watch a video where Key4Women 2024 Achieve Award Winner Deshanna Wiggins talks about her work and how our entire community moves forward when we ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive: https://youtu.be/sYD6M3ujVzQ

KeyBank also honored the Capital District Women's Employment and Resource Center, or WERC, as its charitable partner. KeyBank donated $2,500 to WERC to support their work to advance women's success in the workplace by building their economic and personal independence.

Key4Women is an avenue of growth and advice for many women business owners and leaders. As a relationship-based bank, Key partners in helping our clients use every tool possible, providing them with access to capital while knowing exactly what best fits their business and financial goals. Learn more and sign up by going to key.com/women.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
