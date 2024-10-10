Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
[10.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,865,262.00
|USD
|0
|66,398,075.66
|7.4897
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,916,202.00
|EUR
|0
|23,473,929.32
|5.9941
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,680,926.89
|10.0363
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,287,298.25
|8.2904
