Microsoft Azure customers now gain access to Zoovu's product discovery platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to launch generative AI applications in weeks that increase digital commerce conversions

Zoovu, a leading AI search and product discovery platform, today announced that it joined the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to make its product discovery experiences accessible to Azure customers, including Zoe, Zoovu's new generative AI-powered product advisor that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Zoovu customers can now take advantage of the Azure cloud platform to launch personalized ecommerce experiences with unmatched speed and scale.

As part of the Zoovu product discovery platform, Zoe helps shoppers find the product that perfectly fits their needs. When customers visit a website to find a product, they are asked a few simple questions about their needs and preferences. Zoe then recommends products that perfectly fit the shopper and explains why the product is the right match. Customers can also ask Zoe an unlimited number of questions about the product and get real-time answers.

Zoe has already been integrated into Microsoft's Help Me Choose experiences that guide customers to the laptop that best fits their needs across several online and in-store retail channels, including with Best Buy, Currys, MediaMarkt, Officeworks, and Sharaf DG. The results, including an increase of 27% in revenue for in-store laptop purchases and a 45% increase in online customer engagement, demonstrate the power of generative AI technology to increase consumer engagement.

The launch of Zoovu on the Azure Marketplace reaffirms the commitment of Zoovu to collaborate with Microsoft customers to provide the best customer experience for as many consumers as possible, no matter where or how they discover products.

"By collaborating with Microsoft and Zoovu, we've been able to deliver more innovative customer experiences for our shoppers and help make our teams more efficient and informed," said Officeworks General Manager Merchandise Jim Berndelis. "With Zoovu's generative AI experiences and Microsoft's dedication to empowering its retail partners, we've significantly improved how we connect customers to the best device for them."

Zoovu's placement on the Azure Marketplace is an important step toward achieving its mission of empowering people to find the products and services they need by building the world's most intelligent product discovery platform.

"Most enterprise ecommerce companies spend millions to attract customers to their site, but only convert 3% of them on average. That's because consumers are overwhelmed by information and struggle to find products that fit their needs. Our mission is to solve this problem," said James Novak, CEO of Zoovu.

"We're doing this by using AI to help consumers use personalized experiences to find their perfect products while empowering brands to move from just increasing conversions to winning more life-long customers. Adding Zoovu to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an important milestone for us."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Zoovu to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Zoovu

Ecommerce is broken and Zoovu is fixing it. As the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform, we help B2C, B2B, and retail companies unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world's largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, 3M, Bosch, and Miele, use Zoovu customer behavior insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 30 million online engagements for brands each year with conversions up to 242% higher than industry averages. Learn more at zoovu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010059000/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Kathy Keating, Point B Partners, (617) 460-2702, kathy@pointbpartners.com