AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), and L'Officiel Group Inc. ("L'Officiel"), are thrilled to announce that L'Officiel, a renowned French fashion media group with a legacy of more than 100 years, launched its inaugural Japan Issue with both digital and print versions, as well as extensive contents shared across various social media platforms including Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and X. This entry into the Japanese luxury market is made in collaboration with Asahi Shimbun Publications Inc., a subsidiary of The Asahi Shimbun Company, one of the largest newspaper companies in Japan.

L'Officiel, as a core part of AMTD Group's media and culture landscape, embarked on a path of global expansion and business model transformation following its acquisition by AMTD Group in early 2022. The launch of the Japan Edition marks another milestone for L'Officiel's expansion journey on top of its existing coverage of more than 30 countries globally.

L'Officiel Japan gathered a number of top talents of the fashion media industry in its editorial team, including Mr. TakafumiKawasaki (?? ??) as Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Giampietro Baudo, the Global Chief Content Officer as Editorial Director, and Mr. Ian Lee as Deputy Editorial Director.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, digital solutions, media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About L'OFFICIEL

L'Officiel (www.lofficiel.com) is a global leading media company built on a centennial brand legacy, based in Paris since 1921. It is today visible by fashion enthusiast worldwide through its extensive, omni-platform digital presence. Recognized as a leading luxury and fashion brand, L'Officiel is an international reference for French style and pioneer in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and contemporary society.

