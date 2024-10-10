The "France Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 2.8% is projected during 2024-2028, with France's construction output expected to reach EUR 180.54 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

The French construction industry is facing a challenging period, with a decline in 2024 due to economic conditions and a slowdown in project developments. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in sustainability and infrastructure development. Stakeholders can navigate this evolving landscape and unlock the industry's full potential by focusing on innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and workforce development initiatives.

The French construction industry faces uncertainty, with the impact of high interest rates, declining investor confidence, and a slowdown in project developments. However, the sector also presents growth opportunities, particularly in sustainability and infrastructure development.

Residential Construction: Facing Challenges

High property prices, deteriorating credit conditions, and reduced public housing subsidies are contributing to the decline in residential construction. The abolition of the zero-interest loan (PTZ) for new single-family homes and the upcoming end of the 'Pinel' incentive for new rental investments by private owners are also impacting the market.

Institutional Construction: Prioritizing Public Needs

Investment in Healthcare and Education: Increased government spending on healthcare and educational facilities, which enhances public services and improves quality of life, is benefiting institutional construction.

Increased government spending on healthcare and educational facilities, which enhances public services and improves quality of life, is benefiting institutional construction. Sustainability Measures: Institutional projects are increasingly incorporating sustainability measures, with the government implementing regulations that require energy-efficient designs and materials.

Industrial Construction: Supporting Economic Growth

Expansion of Manufacturing and Logistics Facilities: The industrial construction sector is witnessing growth, driven by increased demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities and supported by government initiatives aimed at boosting local production.

The industrial construction sector is witnessing growth, driven by increased demand for manufacturing and logistics facilities and supported by government initiatives aimed at boosting local production. Focus on Renewable Energy Projects: Significant investments are being made in renewable energy projects, particularly in solar power, to achieve the country's goal of 35GW-44GW of installed solar capacity by 2028.

Infrastructure Construction: Providing Support

Major Infrastructure Projects: The French government's plan to expand and upgrade the transport network in preparation for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is expected to provide some support to the construction industry.

The French government's plan to expand and upgrade the transport network in preparation for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is expected to provide some support to the construction industry. Delays in Infrastructure Projects: However, some major infrastructure projects are experiencing delays due to budget constraints, and the government has temporarily put many new projects on hold.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in France, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and Number of Units: This report provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in France's building and infrastructure construction industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the residential construction market, covering various types of construction, development stages, price points, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume, and number of units, offering a comprehensive view of this sector.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal material processing buildings, and chemical pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of the top 10 cities in France by construction value.

The Construction Cost Structure Analysis module in this report provides a detailed outlook on construction costs by construction value, such as material, labor, equipment, and others. At a granular level, it offers a comprehensive material cost analysis by type of materials and labor cost by type of work, ensuring stakeholders deeply understand the cost structure.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2019 2028 in France.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

France Economic Indicators

France Top Cities Construction Data

France Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type

Key cities

Price point/income level

Construction stage

France Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type

Green building by Key cities

Green building by Price point/income level

France Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage

France Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

France Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal Material Processing building construction

Construction stage

France Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage

France Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

France Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage

France Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

France Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88lfzk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010263285/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900