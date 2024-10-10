Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
WKN: A2PGJ2 | ISIN: US98980L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZM
Tradegate
10.10.24
17:39 Uhr
64,42 Euro
+0,44
+0,69 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,2364,3717:52
64,2364,3717:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 17:22 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide

Zoom Celebrates its Fifth Consecutive Time Being Placed in the Leaders Quadrant

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Workvivo.

"We believe being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS for the fifth year in a row is a true testament to our dedication and commitment to providing the best in class UCaaS solutions," said Graeme Geddes, chief growth and sales officer at Zoom. "Although a lot has changed these past five years, Zoom has remained steadfast in delivering collaboration and communication tools that help empower users and improve productivity."

To read a complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS report, please click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Pankil Sheth, Megan Fernandez, Christopher Trueman, Rafael Benitez, 7 October 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Zoom
Zoom's mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace - Zoom's open collaboration platform with AI Companion empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom's Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded.

Public Relations
Bridget Moriarty
Corporate PR Manager
press@zoom.us


