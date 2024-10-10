Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
10.10.24
17:22 Uhr
10,886 Euro
-0,034
-0,31 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80810,85617:53
10,81010,85017:53
American Airlines: The Journey of Friendship and Support Through Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / In a heartwarming story of friendship and resilience, watch how American Airlines Premium Guest Services Agent Armie Pilarca-Woods and customer Pat Gonzalez turned frequent encounters at the Admirals Club into a powerful and lasting friendship.

Pat, who confided in Armie in her own cancer battle, became a crucial support for Armie when she faced her own diagnosis. Now, both breast cancer survivors, Armie and Pat reflect on their 30-year friendship journey that started with a customer interaction.

To support the 2024 Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign and contribute to this important cause, visit SU2C.org/AA.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
