London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - The work of a team of innovative students from the Technical University of Delft (TU Delft) underscores the event's key theme: breaking out of the echo chamber. This year's focus is on bringing fresh perspectives from outside the traditional mining sphere and encouraging bold collaborations to drive the global energy transition.

Forze Hydrogen Racing is a student-led team from the TU Delft, dedicated to advancing hydrogen technology.

They have designed, built and raced the world's fastest hydrogen-powered racing car, demonstrating that sustainable fuels can power high-performance motorsports. Their work showcases the potential of hydrogen as a clean energy solution, driving innovation in both the automotive and energy sectors.

At Resourcing Tomorrow, Forze Hydrogen Racing will display their cutting-edge hydrogen-powered race car and share their journey of innovation. The team will engage with mining, energy and sustainability professionals, offering insights into how hydrogen technology can be applied beyond racing. Their participation aligns with the event's broader goals of fostering new partnerships, sparking conversations on decarbonisation and exploring sustainable solutions across industries.

"We are excited to welcome Forze Hydrogen Racing, their involvement is a clear example of how we are working to broaden the conversation, bringing in innovative voices and the next generation from outside the traditional mining sector," said Nick Rastall , Portfolio Director, Resourcing Tomorrow

"Forze's groundbreaking work with hydrogen aligns perfectly with our goal of accelerating the global energy transition through bold action and collaboration."

"We are excited to be part of Resourcing Tomorrow this year," said Philip Groenemeijer, Partnership Manager, Forze Hydrogen Racing. "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our hydrogen-powered race car and demonstrate how hydrogen can play a key role in a sustainable future. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and exploring how our technology can contribute to broader decarbonisation efforts."

With more than 2000 participants from more than 100 countries, Resourcing Tomorrow provides a unique platform for fostering strategic partnerships and driving forward the energy transition. As Forze Hydrogen Racing takes the stage, attendees will have the chance to witness firsthand the innovation and ambition driving the future of hydrogen technology-creating valuable connections that will help shape the future of energy and sustainability.

