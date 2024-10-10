BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

10 October 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling Date of purchase: 10 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 188,300 Lowest price per share (pence) 370 Highest price per share (pence) 374 Trading venue LSE Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 188,300 Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence): 372.2456

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 348,697,961 Sterling Shares 26,050,636 Sterling Shares 28,380,048 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 10 October 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 534,520,566.

