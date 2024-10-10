Anzeige
Saab AB
U.S. Department of Justice requests information from Saab North America, Inc. regarding Brazil's acquisition of Gripen fighters in 2014

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab North America, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Saab, has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). The DoJ has requested information about the Brazilian Government's acquisition of 36 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft for its air force. The contract was signed in 2014.

Brazil's fighter procurement (the FX-2 programme) took place between 2008 and 2014 and Saab was awarded the contract. Saab intends to comply with the request to supply information and to cooperate with the DoJ in this matter.

Both Brazilian and Swedish authorities have previously investigated parts of the Brazilian fighter procurement process. These investigations were closed without indicating any wrongdoings by Saab.

Due to secrecy obligations, Saab is not able to communicate further regarding this.

Contacts
Mattias Rådström
Head of Media Relations
+46 (0)734 180 018
[email protected]

Merton Kaplan
Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)734 182 071
[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 10 October 2024 at 16.15 (CEST).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/u-s--department-of-justice-requests-information-from-saab-north-america--inc--regarding-brazil-s-acq,c4049751

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4049751/3048417.pdf

U.S. Department of Justice requests information from Saab North America, Inc. regarding Brazil's acquisition of Gripen fighters in 2014

https://news.cision.com/saab/i/saab-logo,c3341447

Saab logo

SOURCE Saab

