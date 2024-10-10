Anzeige
7,4507,50018:44
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.017p. The highest price paid per share was 622.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 617.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,426,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,271,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

495

620.600

16:07:58

156

620.400

16:05:46

253

620.400

16:05:46

236

620.400

16:05:46

178

620.400

16:05:46

175

620.000

16:03:26

524

620.000

16:03:26

164

620.000

16:03:26

178

620.400

16:00:56

315

620.400

16:00:56

151

620.400

16:00:56

116

620.000

15:58:14

100

620.000

15:58:14

654

620.000

15:58:06

1001

618.600

15:53:53

875

619.200

15:51:30

141

618.400

15:46:05

299

618.400

15:46:05

534

618.400

15:46:05

869

620.800

15:42:29

7

621.000

15:40:02

683

621.000

15:40:02

250

621.000

15:39:47

24

621.200

15:34:15

312

621.200

15:34:15

524

621.000

15:34:15

991

621.400

15:32:31

950

621.400

15:26:46

163

621.000

15:24:40

687

621.000

15:24:40

947

621.600

15:17:15

832

621.800

15:13:55

904

622.000

15:12:18

1006

621.400

15:07:10

923

621.000

15:02:15

832

620.600

14:58:51

296

620.800

14:57:30

710

620.800

14:57:10

835

620.200

14:51:30

976

620.000

14:50:03

925

619.400

14:44:45

875

619.600

14:40:32

402

619.600

14:38:36

566

619.600

14:38:36

911

621.200

14:34:00

137

621.800

14:32:51

824

621.800

14:32:49

626

621.400

14:30:54

289

621.400

14:30:54

161

621.200

14:30:03

854

619.800

14:23:40

919

620.000

14:20:01

31

620.000

14:18:57

904

620.200

14:11:55

979

619.600

14:10:15

960

619.600

14:03:28

407

619.200

13:50:12

498

619.200

13:50:12

986

620.200

13:50:12

883

620.600

13:39:53

868

620.200

13:33:47

724

620.600

13:29:50

96

620.600

13:29:50

17

620.800

13:29:26

990

620.800

13:29:26

190

620.800

13:26:26

881

619.200

13:15:03

830

619.400

13:14:57

844

619.000

13:03:32

439

617.800

12:49:18

446

617.800

12:49:18

944

618.400

12:36:01

888

619.200

12:31:41

848

618.400

12:15:08

819

618.800

12:12:54

878

619.400

12:01:01

263

620.200

11:56:20

654

620.200

11:56:06

973

619.600

11:44:29

892

619.400

11:37:18

952

620.000

11:21:13

895

620.600

11:15:17

928

620.800

11:01:42

108

620.400

10:52:07

781

620.400

10:52:07

249

620.400

10:49:48

374

620.200

10:41:24

437

620.200

10:41:24

741

620.200

10:40:10

129

620.200

10:40:10

395

620.200

10:33:51

429

620.200

10:33:51

845

620.000

10:23:15

948

619.800

10:16:04

2

619.400

10:14:05

850

619.400

10:14:05

880

619.000

10:04:46

654

618.800

10:00:39

317

618.800

10:00:39

892

617.800

09:51:50

2

617.800

09:51:50

10

617.800

09:51:50

920

619.400

09:42:06

826

620.000

09:36:01

578

619.200

09:31:27

417

619.200

09:31:27

235

618.800

09:22:25

772

618.800

09:22:25

154

619.000

09:22:25

869

619.000

09:14:01

855

620.000

09:09:56

474

620.200

09:00:27

1005

620.600

08:54:11

944

621.200

08:50:00

901

621.000

08:45:56

966

619.400

08:34:31

825

618.800

08:29:01

111

619.400

08:22:06

839

619.400

08:22:06

893

620.000

08:21:43

922

619.400

08:14:05

963

619.600

08:10:04

861

620.600

08:03:49

619

621.200

08:03:49

346

621.200

08:03:49


© 2024 PR Newswire
