Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
10 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 620.017p. The highest price paid per share was 622.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 617.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,426,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,271,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
495
620.600
16:07:58
156
620.400
16:05:46
253
620.400
16:05:46
236
620.400
16:05:46
178
620.400
16:05:46
175
620.000
16:03:26
524
620.000
16:03:26
164
620.000
16:03:26
178
620.400
16:00:56
315
620.400
16:00:56
151
620.400
16:00:56
116
620.000
15:58:14
100
620.000
15:58:14
654
620.000
15:58:06
1001
618.600
15:53:53
875
619.200
15:51:30
141
618.400
15:46:05
299
618.400
15:46:05
534
618.400
15:46:05
869
620.800
15:42:29
7
621.000
15:40:02
683
621.000
15:40:02
250
621.000
15:39:47
24
621.200
15:34:15
312
621.200
15:34:15
524
621.000
15:34:15
991
621.400
15:32:31
950
621.400
15:26:46
163
621.000
15:24:40
687
621.000
15:24:40
947
621.600
15:17:15
832
621.800
15:13:55
904
622.000
15:12:18
1006
621.400
15:07:10
923
621.000
15:02:15
832
620.600
14:58:51
296
620.800
14:57:30
710
620.800
14:57:10
835
620.200
14:51:30
976
620.000
14:50:03
925
619.400
14:44:45
875
619.600
14:40:32
402
619.600
14:38:36
566
619.600
14:38:36
911
621.200
14:34:00
137
621.800
14:32:51
824
621.800
14:32:49
626
621.400
14:30:54
289
621.400
14:30:54
161
621.200
14:30:03
854
619.800
14:23:40
919
620.000
14:20:01
31
620.000
14:18:57
904
620.200
14:11:55
979
619.600
14:10:15
960
619.600
14:03:28
407
619.200
13:50:12
498
619.200
13:50:12
986
620.200
13:50:12
883
620.600
13:39:53
868
620.200
13:33:47
724
620.600
13:29:50
96
620.600
13:29:50
17
620.800
13:29:26
990
620.800
13:29:26
190
620.800
13:26:26
881
619.200
13:15:03
830
619.400
13:14:57
844
619.000
13:03:32
439
617.800
12:49:18
446
617.800
12:49:18
944
618.400
12:36:01
888
619.200
12:31:41
848
618.400
12:15:08
819
618.800
12:12:54
878
619.400
12:01:01
263
620.200
11:56:20
654
620.200
11:56:06
973
619.600
11:44:29
892
619.400
11:37:18
952
620.000
11:21:13
895
620.600
11:15:17
928
620.800
11:01:42
108
620.400
10:52:07
781
620.400
10:52:07
249
620.400
10:49:48
374
620.200
10:41:24
437
620.200
10:41:24
741
620.200
10:40:10
129
620.200
10:40:10
395
620.200
10:33:51
429
620.200
10:33:51
845
620.000
10:23:15
948
619.800
10:16:04
2
619.400
10:14:05
850
619.400
10:14:05
880
619.000
10:04:46
654
618.800
10:00:39
317
618.800
10:00:39
892
617.800
09:51:50
2
617.800
09:51:50
10
617.800
09:51:50
920
619.400
09:42:06
826
620.000
09:36:01
578
619.200
09:31:27
417
619.200
09:31:27
235
618.800
09:22:25
772
618.800
09:22:25
154
619.000
09:22:25
869
619.000
09:14:01
855
620.000
09:09:56
474
620.200
09:00:27
1005
620.600
08:54:11
944
621.200
08:50:00
901
621.000
08:45:56
966
619.400
08:34:31
825
618.800
08:29:01
111
619.400
08:22:06
839
619.400
08:22:06
893
620.000
08:21:43
922
619.400
08:14:05
963
619.600
08:10:04
861
620.600
08:03:49
619
621.200
08:03:49
346
621.200
08:03:49