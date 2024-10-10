Constant Contact Acquires Business of Txtify Technologies to Enhance Growth Offerings for its Small Business Customers

Deal strengthens the platform's lead generation and social media monetization capabilities, empowering small businesses to convert followers into customers and accelerate their growth

WALTHAM, Mass. and TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced that it has acquired the business of Txtify Technologies, a technology company specializing in mobile-first lead generation through customized microsites and surveys. The acquisition enhances Constant Contact's platform by providing small businesses (SMBs) with new tools to grow their customer base and convert social media and digital media engagement into valuable customer relationships.

This acquisition will help Constant Contact's SMB customers by enabling them to create mobile-optimized, branded lead generation forms in minutes without coding or web development experience. With intuitive design tools and high-performing templates, SMBs can quickly capture contact information from social media followers and build deeper relationships with them through owned channels, like email or SMS marketing. This ability to quickly turn social media engagement into qualified leads is a valuable addition to Constant Contact's marketing platform.

According to Constant Contact's Small Business Now report , 60 percent of small businesses rely on social media as their primary channel for engaging with customers. However, one of their biggest challenges is converting those likes, comments, shares, and followers into customers. More than half of SMBs surveyed identified social media as the area of their marketing where they need the most support.

"The profile of today's small business has changed, and many now launch and grow their brand on social media before they build a website or create their first email campaign," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Our acquisition of Txtify Technologies' business enables us to deliver value to mobile-first and social-first entrepreneurs by empowering them to own their audience on social media and turn a follower list into a marketing list. This is a strategic step forward in our mission to innovate on behalf of SMBs and equip them with the tools they need to grow their business."

"We are thrilled to bring our powerful lead generation technology to a wider audience as part of Constant Contact's platform," said John Stewart, co-founder and CEO at Txtify Technologies. "Our mission has always been to simplify and scale lead capture and conversion for small businesses, and by joining Constant Contact, I am confident that we will be able to help even more SMBs grow and succeed."

As part of the transaction, Stewart along with Txtify Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Eric Dewhirst, have joined Constant Contact and will play a key role in the integration of the acquired technology into Constant Contact's platform. When Txtify's technology is combined with Constant Contact's existing powerful marketing capabilities, like email, SMS, social media ads and event capabilities, SMBs will be able to grow their contact lists quickly, better understand their audience and potential customers, drive more revenue and more directly correlate social media activity with business results.

