Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 am ET following the release of its Q1 FY2025financial results at 4:05 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also presubmit questions any time before 11:00 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, print mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Packstyle, Pixartprinting, Printi, VistaPrint, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010493245/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Meredith Burns

ir@cimpress.com

+1.781.652.6480

Media Relations:

Sara Litwiller

mediarelations@cimpress.com