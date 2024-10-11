

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.



Japan will release September figures for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.5 percent on year - up from 1.3 percent in August.



Malaysia will see August figures for industrial production; in July, production was up 5.3 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Friday for the Double Ninth Festival and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News