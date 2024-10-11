Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit

Dismissal of Class Action Lawsuit (Murphy vs. Argo)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Argo is pleased to announce that the class action lawsuit, Murphy vs. Argo Blockchain plc et al, filed in the Eastern District of New York on 26 January 2023, and transferred to the Southern District of New York on 4 August 2023, was dismissed on 9 October 2024, without prejudice and without leave to amend. The Company has always maintained that the allegations were without merit and is grateful for the resolution.

This announcement contains inside information.

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

