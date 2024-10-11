Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.10.24
08:01 Uhr
1,972 Euro
-0,058
-2,86 %
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 October 2024 it purchased a total of 93,150 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           71,836     21,314 
                            EUR2.0700 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7340 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0200     GBP1.6940 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.0338     GBP1.7057

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,326,493 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,444      2.0700        XDUB     08:11:15      00029296075TRDU1 
1,723      2.0600        XDUB     08:18:15      00029296093TRDU1 
1,831      2.0550        XDUB     08:50:08      00029296282TRDU1 
2,009      2.0550        XDUB     08:50:08      00029296281TRDU1 
4,050      2.0300        XDUB     09:30:50      00029296383TRDU1 
947       2.0350        XDUB     09:30:50      00029296382TRDU1 
916       2.0350        XDUB     09:30:50      00029296381TRDU1 
1,991      2.0400        XDUB     10:23:21      00029296478TRDU1 
292       2.0450        XDUB     10:34:50      00029296593TRDU1 
3,970      2.0450        XDUB     10:34:50      00029296592TRDU1 
804       2.0500        XDUB     11:18:06      00029296812TRDU1 
1,113      2.0500        XDUB     11:18:06      00029296811TRDU1 
1,760      2.0450        XDUB     11:22:46      00029296937TRDU1 
1,849      2.0450        XDUB     11:22:46      00029296936TRDU1 
210       2.0400        XDUB     11:58:50      00029297239TRDU1 
88        2.0400        XDUB     11:58:50      00029297243TRDU1 
450       2.0400        XDUB     11:58:50      00029297242TRDU1 
1,500      2.0400        XDUB     11:58:50      00029297241TRDU1 
1,412      2.0400        XDUB     11:58:50      00029297240TRDU1 
919       2.0400        XDUB     12:45:03      00029297446TRDU1 
1,050      2.0400        XDUB     12:45:03      00029297445TRDU1 
1,924      2.0400        XDUB     13:03:26      00029297502TRDU1 
1,250      2.0350        XDUB     13:21:15      00029297671TRDU1 
1,302      2.0300        XDUB     13:30:04      00029297711TRDU1 
601       2.0300        XDUB     13:30:04      00029297714TRDU1 
1,500      2.0300        XDUB     13:30:04      00029297713TRDU1 
1,746      2.0300        XDUB     13:30:04      00029297712TRDU1 
1,617      2.0300        XDUB     13:45:44      00029297908TRDU1 
286       2.0300        XDUB     13:45:44      00029297909TRDU1 
616       2.0300        XDUB     14:20:43      00029298134TRDU1 
1,187      2.0300        XDUB     14:20:43      00029298133TRDU1 
1,733      2.0250        XDUB     14:28:39      00029298154TRDU1 
1,096      2.0250        XDUB     14:34:07      00029298210TRDU1 
637       2.0250        XDUB     14:34:07      00029298209TRDU1 
353       2.0250        XDUB     14:34:07      00029298208TRDU1 
1,717      2.0250        XDUB     14:34:07      00029298207TRDU1 
1,015      2.0200        XDUB     14:44:14      00029298328TRDU1 
4,120      2.0250        XDUB     15:11:20      00029298694TRDU1 
694       2.0200        XDUB     15:12:53      00029298704TRDU1 
1,938      2.0200        XDUB     15:13:25      00029298710TRDU1 
2,032      2.0200        XDUB     15:13:25      00029298709TRDU1 
633       2.0200        XDUB     15:13:25      00029298708TRDU1 
705       2.0200        XDUB     15:13:25      00029298707TRDU1 
691       2.0200        XDUB     15:29:34      00029299050TRDU1 
688       2.0200        XDUB     15:34:04      00029299107TRDU1 
3,569      2.0250        XDUB     15:38:36      00029299161TRDU1 
1,745      2.0200        XDUB     15:49:34      00029299238TRDU1 
1,250      2.0250        XDUB     16:14:40      00029299490TRDU1 
1,250      2.0250        XDUB     16:14:40      00029299491TRDU1 
307       2.0250        XDUB     16:16:49      00029299501TRDU1 
1,250      2.0250        XDUB     16:16:49      00029299500TRDU1 
806       2.0250        XDUB     16:20:09      00029299512TRDU1 
1,250      2.0250        XDUB     16:20:09      00029299511TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,377      1.7340        XLON     08:11:15      00029296074TRDU1 
8        1.7120        XLON     10:31:29      00029296585TRDU1 
768       1.7100        XLON     10:31:29      00029296586TRDU1 
1,498      1.7100        XLON     10:31:29      00029296587TRDU1 
45        1.7080        XLON     10:34:50      00029296590TRDU1 
2,189      1.7080        XLON     10:34:50      00029296591TRDU1 
2,181      1.7080        XLON     11:58:37      00029297238TRDU1 
1,500      1.7040        XLON     13:20:03      00029297644TRDU1 
2,795      1.7040        XLON     13:20:03      00029297645TRDU1 
2,037      1.7000        XLON     13:54:36      00029298015TRDU1 
2,100      1.6940        XLON     14:40:32      00029298285TRDU1 
3,816      1.6940        XLON     15:39:29      00029299168TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352247 
EQS News ID:  2006413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006413&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
