Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
11.10.24
08:01 Uhr
4,000 Euro
+0,020
+0,50 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0004,07009:59
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 10 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 271,968 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 10/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   271,968 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.00 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.05 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0085

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,581,320 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,581,320 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
250              4.0300         08:03:30         1J4X9VSDQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
636              4.0500         08:11:38         1J4X9VSPZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
988              4.0500         08:11:38         1J4X9VSQ0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
582              4.0400         08:20:37         1J4X9VSZB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,365             4.0300         08:26:10         1J4X9VT4N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
88              4.0300         08:26:10         1J4X9VT4O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
304              4.0250         08:26:10         1J4X9VT4S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0250         08:26:10         1J4X9VT4R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
660              4.0200         08:26:10         1J4X9VT4Q        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
322              4.0150         08:56:38         1J4X9VTTY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,090             4.0150         08:56:38         1J4X9VTTZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,839             4.0050         09:29:54         1J4X9VUDD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,131             4.0100         09:41:20         1J4X9VULA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,400             4.0150         11:02:06         1J4X9VW4S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
608              4.0150         11:02:06         1J4X9VW4U        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,108             4.0150         11:02:08         1J4X9VW4V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,892             4.0150         11:02:08         1J4X9VW4W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,424             4.0150         11:06:48         1J4X9VW8W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,452             4.0150         11:06:48         1J4X9VW8V        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,584             4.0150         11:13:05         1J4X9VWDZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,200             4.0150         11:13:05         1J4X9VWE0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
55              4.0150         11:13:05         1J4X9VWE1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,748             4.0150         11:23:51         1J4X9VWLF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,052             4.0150         11:23:51         1J4X9VWLG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
85              4.0150         11:37:35         1J4X9VWSF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,582             4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,593             4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
154              4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,198             4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,606             4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,825             4.0150         11:42:36         1J4X9VWWW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,763             4.0150         12:06:34         1J4X9VX9S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,711             4.0150         12:06:34         1J4X9VX9T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,500             4.0150         12:06:34         1J4X9VX9Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
317              4.0100         12:06:34         1J4X9VX9X        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.