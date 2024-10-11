DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 10 October 2024, it purchased a total of 271,968 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 10/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 271,968 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.00 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.05 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0085

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 217,581,320 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 217,581,320 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 250 4.0300 08:03:30 1J4X9VSDQ Euronext Dublin 636 4.0500 08:11:38 1J4X9VSPZ Euronext Dublin 988 4.0500 08:11:38 1J4X9VSQ0 Euronext Dublin 582 4.0400 08:20:37 1J4X9VSZB Euronext Dublin 1,365 4.0300 08:26:10 1J4X9VT4N Euronext Dublin 88 4.0300 08:26:10 1J4X9VT4O Euronext Dublin 304 4.0250 08:26:10 1J4X9VT4S Euronext Dublin 400 4.0250 08:26:10 1J4X9VT4R Euronext Dublin 660 4.0200 08:26:10 1J4X9VT4Q Euronext Dublin 322 4.0150 08:56:38 1J4X9VTTY Euronext Dublin 1,090 4.0150 08:56:38 1J4X9VTTZ Euronext Dublin 1,839 4.0050 09:29:54 1J4X9VUDD Euronext Dublin 1,131 4.0100 09:41:20 1J4X9VULA Euronext Dublin 3,400 4.0150 11:02:06 1J4X9VW4S Euronext Dublin 608 4.0150 11:02:06 1J4X9VW4U Euronext Dublin 4,108 4.0150 11:02:08 1J4X9VW4V Euronext Dublin 3,892 4.0150 11:02:08 1J4X9VW4W Euronext Dublin 3,424 4.0150 11:06:48 1J4X9VW8W Euronext Dublin 3,452 4.0150 11:06:48 1J4X9VW8V Euronext Dublin 1,584 4.0150 11:13:05 1J4X9VWDZ Euronext Dublin 1,200 4.0150 11:13:05 1J4X9VWE0 Euronext Dublin 55 4.0150 11:13:05 1J4X9VWE1 Euronext Dublin 1,748 4.0150 11:23:51 1J4X9VWLF Euronext Dublin 1,052 4.0150 11:23:51 1J4X9VWLG Euronext Dublin 85 4.0150 11:37:35 1J4X9VWSF Euronext Dublin 2,582 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWQ Euronext Dublin 1,593 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWS Euronext Dublin 154 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWR Euronext Dublin 1,198 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWU Euronext Dublin 1,606 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWV Euronext Dublin 1,825 4.0150 11:42:36 1J4X9VWWW Euronext Dublin 2,763 4.0150 12:06:34 1J4X9VX9S Euronext Dublin 2,711 4.0150 12:06:34 1J4X9VX9T Euronext Dublin 1,500 4.0150 12:06:34 1J4X9VX9Y Euronext Dublin 317 4.0100 12:06:34 1J4X9VX9X Euronext

October 11, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)