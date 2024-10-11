Anzeige
WKN: A1JGAJ | ISIN: FR0011027135 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
11.10.24
10:00 Uhr
21,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40021,50010:00
Dow Jones News
11.10.2024 08:34 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Patrimoine & Commerce: Q3 2024 RESULTS +5.6% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR39.5M

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2024 RESULTS +5.6% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR39.5M 
11-Oct-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
Q3 2024 RESULTS 
+5.6% in gross rental income at EUR39.5m 
 
 
 
Paris, October 11, 2024 
 
The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 39.5 million of euros for the 
first nine months of 2024, an increase of +5.6% compared to the first nine months of 2023. 
GROSS RENTAL INCOME 
 
in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/2024 30/09/2023 Var. Var. % 
Constant Perimeter        38.3    36.7    1.6 +4.3% 
Acquisitions           0.6    0.4    0.3 n/a 
Properties under restructuring  0.6    0.3    0.3 n/a 
Gross rental income       39.5    37.4    2.1 +5.6%

This increase is mainly explained by:

-- A like-for-like increase of +4.3%, mainly due to the contractual indexation of rents, and the decrease inthe amortization of Covid-19 rent free periods.

-- The full-year impact of the delivery of restructuring works (La Ville-du-Bois) and of acquisitions(Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres) carried out in 2023.

Disposals

During the first nine months of 2024, Patrimoine & Commerce continued its asset rotation policy with the disposal of a small commercial gallery in Gaillon (Normandie), as well as two isolated commercial units in Saint-Gaudens (Occitanie) and in Chambly (Hauts-de-France) for a total consideration of EUR 2.1m.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: "Patrimoine & Commerce observes a +5.6% increase in rents in the third quarter of 2024, as a result of active portfolio management. We are confident in the fundamentals and robustness of our economic model, and we aim to strengthen our status as a leading player in low-cost retail parks in France".

Agenda

February 19, 2025 2024 Full-Year Results

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of close to 530,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact: 

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS 
Eric DUVAL 
            CYLANS 
Managing Director 
            Tél.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 
+33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 
            patrimoine-commerce@cylans.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN_PR Q3 24 Results 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE 
       45 avenue Georges Mandel 
       75016 PARIS 
       France 
Phone:    +33146994762 
E-mail:    contact@patrimoine-commerce.com 
Internet:   https://www.patrimoine-commerce.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0011027135 
Euronext   PAT 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Third 
       quarter financial report 
EQS News ID: 2006309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2006309 11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2006309&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
