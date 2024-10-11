Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ | ISIN: LU1598757687 | Ticker-Symbol: ARRD
Tradegate
11.10.24
09:02 Uhr
22,420 Euro
-0,220
-0,97 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,42022,44009:18
22,42022,43009:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2024 08:34 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Nippon Steel agrees to sell its interest in Calvert to ArcelorMittal, at the request of NSC pursuant to its agreed acquisition of US Steel

11 October 2024, 08:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (the "Company", "Group") announces it has entered into a definitive Equity Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Nippon Steel Corporation ("NSC") pursuant to which ArcelorMittal will purchase NSC's 50% equity interest in the AM/NS Calvert Joint Venture (the "Transaction"). The Transaction has been entered in to at the request of NSC to address regulatory concerns pursuant to its agreed acquisition of US Steel. The Transaction is subject to NSC completing its pending acquisition of US Steel, which is subject to various other regulatory requirements.

Under the terms of the agreement, ArcelorMittal will pay $1 consideration for the Transaction; further, NSC will inject cash and forgive partner loans in an amount estimated to be approximately $0.9 billion.

There are no assurances or guarantees that NSC will complete its acquisition of US Steel. Should NSC not complete its acquisition of US Steel, then the Agreement will not come into effect and the AM/NS Calvert Joint Venture will continue.

Background on AM/NS Calvert

A Joint Venture between ArcelorMittal and NSC acquired Thyssen Krupp USA in February 2014.

Calvert is the most capable finishing facility in North America, supplying the highest quality steel solutions to the most demanding customers in the region:

  • State-of-the-art hot strip mill (HSM) designed to roll advanced high strength steels (AHSS), Line Pipe & Stainless products
  • Continuous Pickling Line (CPS) and coupled Pickle Line-Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM) optimized for auto production (including exposed)
  • Coating Lines, galvanized and aluminized, which can supply advanced automotive grades including Gen3 AHSS and Press Hardened Steel (PHS)

The new 1.5mtpa electric arc furnace (EAF) currently under construction, integrated with ArcelorMittal's HBI facility in Texas, will enable Calvert to supply automotive customers with lower CO2 embodied steel, melted and poured in the United States of America.

With more investments under consideration - a second EAF and a Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steels line - Calvert will continue to fulfil its critical role in supplying domestic manufacturing industries.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia, including India, through its joint venture AM/NS India.

ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2023 generated revenues of $68.3 billion, produced 58.1 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.0 million tonnes of iron ore.

Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York.

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com (mailto:investor.relations@arcelormittal.com)
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com (mailto:press@arcelormittal.com)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.