11.10.2024 08:36 Uhr
HANZA AB: HANZA's principal owner increases its holding

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's main shareholder Färna Invest AB, owned by Gerald Engström, has purchased 380,000 shares in HANZA AB during September and owns 9,980,000 shares in the company at the end of September, corresponding to 22.86%. This is according to data as of 2024-09-30 from Euroclear.

An updated list of shareholders is now published on HANZA's website, www.hanza.com.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4048818/3049171.pdf

HANZA's principal owner increases its holding

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanzas-principal-owner-increases-its-holding-302273828.html

