Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
PR Newswire
11.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Stefanini Group Appoints Farlei Kothe as CEO for NA, EMEA, and APAC Regions

BRUSSELS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a global tech multinational that assists customers in their digital transformation, has appointed Farlei Kothe as the CEO for the NA, EMEA, and APAC regions. With over 15 years of experience at Stefanini, Farlei Kothe's leadership aims to drive efficiency and strengthen Stefanini's market position across key regions.

Stefanini Group Logo

Stefanini aims to integrate its teams across these regions, ensuring seamless collaboration and operational excellence. By uniting resources, the company wants to offer a unified, consistent client experience. "Our focus is to drive results. We are aligning our teams across the NA, EMEA, and APAC regions to break down silos and strengthen Stefanini's position as a unified, globally competitive organization," said Farlei Kothe, CEO Officer for the NA, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Stefanini leverages AI and automation to enhance operations, decision-making, and efficiency across regions.

"AI and automation will revolutionize how we operate, driving rapid innovation, improving client services, and streamlining our global operations. We're on a mission to standardize essential processes and crank up efficiency through smart automation" Farlei Kothe emphasized.

Stefanini is taking bold steps to centralize management, strengthen cross-regional communication, and implement advanced digital tools to optimize collaboration. These shifts will eliminate redundancies, accelerate decision-making, and improve response times for clients across different regions. Clients can expect more consistent services, faster resolutions, and access to a broader range of global resources, all while maintaining local support.

"Farlei has the expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to unify these critical regions and ensure we continue delivering unparalleled value to our clients. They will benefit from a unified approach, gaining access to a wider range of global resources while still receiving localized support," said Marco Stefanini, Founder and Global CEO of Stefanini Group.

In the short term, the company expects operational costs to decrease, while in the longer term, Stefanini aims for stronger client relationships, improved brand unity, and revenue growth driven by innovative solutions.

About Stefanini

Stefanini is a global tech multinational originating from Brazil, with more than 35 years of experience in the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a comprehensive innovation ecosystem to support key industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as AI, automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and User Experience (UX), the company has received multiple awards and recognition in the field of innovation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053451/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stefanini-group-appoints-farlei-kothe-as-ceo-for-na-emea-and-apac-regions-302273028.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
