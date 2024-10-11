Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40ESU | ISIN: DE000A40ESU3 | Ticker-Symbol: EIN
Xetra
10.10.24
17:36 Uhr
57,20 Euro
+0,80
+1,42 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EINHELL GERMANY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EINHELL GERMANY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,0060,1009:15
60,1060,3009:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EINHELL
EINHELL GERMANY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EINHELL GERMANY AG57,20+1,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.