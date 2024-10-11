

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.6204 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6220.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 0.6750 and a 1-week high of 0.9283 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6739 and 0.9266, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 100.39 against the yen, from Thursday's closing value of 100.25.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.60 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.94 against the loonie and 103.00 against the yen.



