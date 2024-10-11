

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased further as initially estimated in September to the lowest level in just over three-and-a-half years, the latest data from Destatis showed on Friday.



The consumer price index registered an annual increase of 1.6 percent in September, slower than the 1.9 percent rise in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 30.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since February 2021, when prices had risen 1.5 percent.



The downward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 7.6 percent plunge in energy prices. Meanwhile, food price inflation rose slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.



Excepting food and energy, core inflation rose to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.



Data showed that prices for goods alone fell 0.3 percent, while costs for services were 3.8 percent more expensive compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also decelerated to 1.8 percent in September from 2.0 percent a month ago. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the flash report.



