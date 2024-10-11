

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.6106 against the euro and 1.7913 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6092 and 1.7937, respectively.



Against the Australia and the yen, the kiwi edged up to 1.1044 and 90.79 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1058 and 90.65, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.77 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 93.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News