DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 588.5874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 121383 CODE: CW8G LN ISIN: LU1681043672 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 352365 EQS News ID: 2006721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)