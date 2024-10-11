

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automajor Porsche AG (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported Friday weak deliveries in the first nine months of fiscal 2024, hurt by a 29 percent drop in China and a 5 percent decline in North America. However, home market of Germany, as well as Europe and other regions recorded growth in deliveries.



Worldwide deliveries in the period declined 7 percent to 226,026 vehicles from last year's 242,722 vehicles, primarily due to limited product availability.



With the Panamera, Macan, Taycan and 911, four out of six model series are currently in the run-out and ramp-up phase.



North America deliveries dropped to 61,471 vehicles from last year's 64,487 vehicles, partly due to limited product availability.



China delivered 43,280 vehicles in the nine month, lower than prior year's 60,748 vehicles. The main reasons for this remain the ongoing tense economic situation in the Chinese market and Porsche's focus on value-oriented sales.



However, domestic deliveries grew 8 percent from last year to 26,838 vehicles, and the growth was 1% in Europe, excluding Germany, and 3 percent in overseas and emerging markets.



At 77,686 units, the Porsche Cayenne recorded the highest number of deliveries in the first nine months, up 21 percent from last year.



The Porsche Macan went to 55,000 customers, a drop of 20 percent, which is mainly due to the model changeover in many markets.



The company delivered 39,744 units of the iconic 911 sports car worldwide, up 2 percent. The Panamera deliveries were down 20 percent, and Taycan deliveries fell 50 percent.



