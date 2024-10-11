Hugues Péribère of Overseed Named in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugues Péribère, CEO of Overseed, has been namedCEO of the Year in Europe's Biopharmaceutical Industryin the 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards.

Internationally acclaimed for celebrating the most esteemed C-level executives, the awards recognise outstanding leaders across a wide range of industries. The focus is on the visionaries-CEOs, Managing Directors, and senior managers-whose leadership drives their organisations to success.

Péribère's achievement highlights his exemplary work in leading Overseed, a pioneering force in France's biopharmaceutical landscape, particularly in medical cannabis production. Under his leadership, Overseed has emerged as a frontrunner in the development of pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis in France. With expertise in genetics, agronomy, and pharmaceutical chemistry, Overseed is set to become the first French manufacturer of 100% cannabis-based medicines, helping to shape the future of healthcare as France prepares for the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2025.

Péribère, an agronomic engineer with a strong background in managing specialised plant cultivation across Europe, founded Overseed in 2020. His deep understanding of supply chains, geopolitical and climatic issues related to production, and the medical benefits of cannabis has positioned Overseed as a key player in addressing critical public health needs through innovative cannabinoid treatments.

The company is dedicated to producing high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products that meet the needs of patients suffering from conditions such as chemotherapy side effects, multiple sclerosis, and neuropathic pain. By focusing on national sovereignty and producing its treatments within France, Overseed ensures reliable patient access and mitigates risks of supply chain disruptions.

"Overseed is not just about responding to market demands; we are building an industry that will serve the public health of France for years to come," said Péribère. "This award reflects our team's commitment to advancing medical research and setting a high standard for cannabinoid-based therapies."

Overseed has been a leader in research and development since 2021, when it became the first company to receive R&D authorization for the cultivation of Cannabis sativa L. in France. The company's partnerships with institutions such as the CNRS/CBM and the University Hospital of Orléans have enabled critical research into expanding the therapeutic use of cannabis.

With plans to further scale its operations, Overseed is set to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis as legalisation approaches. Overseed's diverse product portfolio, including CBD- and THC-dominant oils, will address the specific needs of patients suffering from conditions approved for medical cannabis treatment.

To learn more about Overseed's journey and its pioneering work in medical cannabis production, visit www.overseed.fr.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

