PR Newswire
11.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GP Bullhound Announces Winners of the 2024 Allstars Awards

Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe.

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Bullhound is delighted to announce the winners of the 22nd annual Allstars Awards, held at Outernet in London. The event celebrated the vibrant pulse of Europe's tech scene, bringing together over 350 leaders from the global technology sector - including founders, investors, and leading voices - to honour another year of remarkable achievements.

Spanning 11 categories, from Entrepreneur of the Year to Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year:, the awards showcased the breadth of talent and forward-thinking vision within European technology today. The evening also featured a keynote address delivered by tennis champion, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Venus Williams.

Allstars 2024 winners:

  • Exit of the Year: PSG Equity for the exit of Nalanda
  • Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben Richmond - CUBE
  • Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year: Hg Capital
  • Investor of the Year: Eileen Burbidge - Passion Capital
  • Tech4Good: Social Value Portal (Highly Commended: WeWalk)
  • Allstars Company Challenge: Studocu
  • VC of the Year: Elaia
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Lucy Lyons - Kestrix (Highly Commended: Sam Mayall - Zelim)
  • Service Provider of the Year: HSBC Innovation Banking
  • Digital Innovation in Art: ArtCentrica
  • Allstars Hall of Fame: Nic Humphries

Manish Madhvani, Managing Partner at GP Bullhound, commented: "As we celebrate tonight's winners, we are reminded of the relentless drive that defines European tech. In a constantly shifting landscape, their grit, vision, and perseverance have propelled them to greatness. Congratulations to all who inspire us tonight, for your ambition, determination, and lasting impact on the world of technology."

Visit www.gpbullhound.com/allstars to view the full list of winners.

We would like to extend our gratitude to our fantastic panel of judges, who carefully assessed the shortlist and picked the winners, and also to our sponsors - .Art, Marriott Harrison, LGT Wealth Management, Orrick, Wilson Sonsini, Mishcon de Reya and Taylor Wessing, for making the Allstars a reality.

Allstars is proud to support Working Options in Education, an organisation that helps young people fulfil their potential by developing employability and life skills. Thanks to all who so generously contributed.

About GP Bullhound

GP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world's best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528357/ALLSTARS_WINNERS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419687/GP_Bullhound_logo_black_Logo.jpg

GP_Bullhound_logo_black_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gp-bullhound-announces-winners-of-the-2024-allstars-awards-302273645.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
