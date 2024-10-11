Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
München
11.10.24
08:03 Uhr
21,500 Euro
+0,080
+0,37 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,64022,06010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.10.2024 10:10 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: SEPTEMBER VOLUMES: CONTINUED FREIGHT GROWTH

INVESTOR NEWS no. 72 - 11 October 2024

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in September 2024 were 4.4% above 2023 and up 1.0% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.

North Sea volumes were below 2023 following mixed activity levels across the route network. Mediterranean volumes were in September above 2023 with higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes continued in September to be above 2023. Baltic Sea volumes were overall above 2023.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.6% to 40.7m from 38.5m in 2023-22. The increase was 2.8% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in September 2024 was 39.4% above 2023 and down 2.7% adjusted for the addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted decrease was due to smaller variances across routes. The number of cars was 22.0% above 2023 and down 8.2% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 43.8% to 6.4m compared to 4.5m for 2023-22. The increase was 6.5% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

DFDS ferry volumes
September Last twelve months
Freight202220232024Change 202220232024Change
Lane metres, '0003,3933,3203,4674.4% 43,12838,51240,6745.6%
Passenger202220232024Change 202220232024Change
Passengers, '00036940556439.4% 3,2434,4586,40943.8%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The October 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 7 November 2024 at around 7.30am CET.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_72_11_10_2024_SEPT_VOLUMES (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac0c562e-425f-4c64-919d-8936473da3ef)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.