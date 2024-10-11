DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36991401 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN Sequence No.: 352500 EQS News ID: 2007005 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)