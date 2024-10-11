Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN): 2024 interim results a steady performance



11-Oct-2024 / 09:50 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co analyst interview | Life assurance

Q&A on Chesnara plc (CSN) | 2024 interim results a steady performance

Chesnara plc is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst, Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk.

In this interview with Brian, key insights are provided on Chesnara plc following the release of its 2024 interim results. The interview touches on Chesnara's steady performance, factors affecting Economic Value, operational challenges in Sweden, the company's recent acquisition activity, and its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder returns through sustained dividend growth. The interview offers a detailed breakdown of the company's financial health and outlook for future growth.

