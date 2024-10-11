With reference to the press release on 15 July 2024 for the accelerated vesting of options granted under "LTIP 2022", and press release on 30 August 2024 for the exercise of these options, a primary insider of BW LPG Limited ("BW LPG" or the "Company", OSE ticker code: "BWLPG.OL", NYSE ticker code "BWLP") has sold shares in BW LPG in the market on 10 October 2024.

The details on the sale of shares by the primary insider is as set out below:

Knut-Helge Knutsen, Vice President and Head of Technical

Total number of shares held following the option exercise on 29 August 2024: 24,840

Number of shares sold: 24,840

Average price sold at: NOK 166.4458 per share

Number of shares held following the sale: 0

Please refer to the attached for further details.

About BW LPG

BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, an in-house LPG trading division and a growing presence in LPG terminal infrastructure and distribution, BW LPG offers an integrated, flexible, and reliable service to customers along the LPG value chain. More information about BW LPG can be found at https://www.bwlpg.com.

BW LPG is associated with BW Group, a leading global maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil gas production, and new sustainable technologies. Founded in 1955 by Sir YK Pao, BW controls a fleet of over 450 vessels transporting oil, gas and dry commodities, with its 200 LNG and LPG ships constituting the largest gas fleet in the world. In the renewables space, the group has investments in solar, wind, batteries, biofuels and water treatment.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

