- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS INDIVIOR PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1250 (1500) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS LIONTRUST TARGET TO 535 (550) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN CUTS CERES POWER TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 296 (261) PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 410 (360) PENCE - 'SELL' - JPMORGAN CUTS CRODA PRICE TARGET TO 3875 (4200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS VISTRY TO 'NEUTRAL' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 970 (1550) PENCE - JPMORGAN PLACES CRODA ON 'NEGATIVE CATALYST WATCH' - RBC CUTS AUCTION TECHNOLOGY GROUP TARGET TO 520 (540) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



