

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 1.3082 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8369 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3041 and 0.8385, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.1206 and 194.58 from early lows of 1.1181 and 193.87, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.33 against the greenback, 0.82 against the euro, 1.13 against the franc and 197.00 against the yen.



