

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales increased at the quickest pace in five months in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.



The volume of retail sales surged 13.3 percent on a yearly basis in August, following a 5.8 percent rise in July. This was the fastest increase since March, when sales had risen 19.8 percent.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco alone advanced by 11.3 percent, and those of non-food products jumped by 17.0 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 2.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent increase seen a month ago. This was the third consecutive rise.



In August, wholesale sales climbed 3.1 percent from a year ago and rose 3.5 percent from the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News