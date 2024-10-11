Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

11 October 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.978million Including current year income and expenses £51.242million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.65p Including current year income and expenses 270.04p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.19p Including current year income and expenses 269.45p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

