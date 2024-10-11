Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

Date: 11 October 2024

Strategic Equity Capital Plc



LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 10 October 2024 is:

354.66 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500