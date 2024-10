EXCHANGE NOTICE 11 OCTOBER 2024 SHARES Trading in the shares of Rush Factory Oyj was suspended on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland today at 1.33 pm EEST. The company will publish an announcement later. Identifiers: Trading code: RUSH ISIN code: FI4000348909 id: 161318 The orderbooks have been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260