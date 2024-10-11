BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 October 2024 were:
215.99p Capital only
216.65p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 12,043 ordinary shares on 10th October 2024, the Company has 73,388,716 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,972,589 shares which are held in Treasury.
