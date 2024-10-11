DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary 11-Oct-2024 / 11:27 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary DATE: October 11, 2024 Accordingly, the "Summary", which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of "Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants" is enclosed herewith. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA

