

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.114 billion, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $5.767 billion, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $20.366 billion from $20.857 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



