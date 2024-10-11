Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2024) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") today announced the resignation of Guillaume Jacq as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective November 30, 2024, to pursue other career opportunities. Mr. Jacq will continue to serve as CFO until his departure.

Northern will initiate a formal search process for Mr. Jacq's successor as CFO. In the meantime, the Company is pleased to announce that Niall Moore, Northern's Group Controller, will assume the responsibilities of the CFO role on an interim basis. Mr. Moore is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years of experience in financial management and reporting, including working as an Audit Partner at Ernst & Young LLP and as a Corporate Secretary and Group Controller at PolyMet Mining Corp.

"On behalf of Northern's Board of Directors and team, I would like to thank Guillaume for his dedication, leadership and valuable contributions to the Company," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I would also like to thank Niall for stepping in as interim CFO. Niall is well-versed in Northern's financial aspects and reporting, and we have full confidence in his ability to undertake this role and avoid any disruption in Northern's business as we search for someone to help drive our leadership as an integrated mine-to-battery supplier to the EV revolution."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last two years, and this was not an easy decision to make," said Mr. Jacq. "It has been a privilege to be a part of the Northern journey as we built the Company into a leader in the graphite space, and to have worked with such a talented, dedicated and passionate team."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Division, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt. The Division is focused on developing advanced anode materials to improve the cycle life and increase the charging rate of lithium ion batteries and on marketing Northern's patented Porocarb® product. Porocarb® is a carbon based material that enhances the performance of both solid state and lithium-ion batteries and is currently being evaluated by leading global battery manufacturers with very positive results.

Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

