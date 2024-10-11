Anzeige
Freitag, 11.10.2024
Die Multimilliarden-Dollar-Fonds, die auf NexGold Mining setzen - Was wissen sie?
11.10.2024 14:10 Uhr
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Awarded Silver Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis for Second Consecutive Year

Nelipak Ranked Among the Top 15% of Surveyed Companies

CRANSTON, R.I., Oct. 11, 2024("Nelipak"), a leading global manufacturer of packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced it has retained its EcoVadis Silver Medal status for 2024 with an increased score, in recognition of its sustainability efforts.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis sustainability rating methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 175+ countries. Nelipak's Silver Medal rating is based on the EcoVadis Sustainability Scorecard which evaluates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: Environment; Labor & Human Rights; Ethics; and Sustainable Procurement.

"We are honored to be recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal rating for the second consecutive year, reflecting our ongoing commitment to making healthcare sustainable. Nelipak is now ranked among the top 15% of companies rated by EcoVadis. This recognition shows that our dedication to improving sustainability is having a positive impact in healthcare and that sustainability is integral to our mission of delivering safe, effective outcomes for patients," said Nic Hunt, senior director and head of global sustainability at Nelipak.

"I'm proud of the progress reflected in our EcoVadis Silver Medal rating," said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our global team and to our ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability in healthcare."

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharma drug delivery and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative and sustainable sterile-barrier packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With over 1,400 employees and 11 production sites globally, including 6 sites in North America.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nelipak
Twitter: www.twitter.com/nelipak1953


